Decline in COVID cases continues

316 new infections, 612 recoveries reported on Sunday

There was a significant decline in the number of COVID-19 cases in the State with only 316 cases reported on Sunday while the number of recoveries was almost double at 612.

Two deaths were reported during the day, taking the total number of casualties to 1,515, while the case fatality rate continued to be much lesser at 0.53% as against the national average of 1.5%. Recovery rate at 97.12% on the other hand was higher as compared with the national average of 95.5%.

The number of active cases is 6,590, taking the total tally past 2.8 lakh. The number of individuals in home/institutional isolation is 4,467. Total recoveries at 2.73 lakh is inching closer to the 2.75 lakh mark, according to the bulletin released by the Health department.

GHMC area continues to contribute the highest number of positive cases with 86 testing positive on Sunday while the neighbouring Rangareddy district registered 30 new cases and Medchal Malkajgiri district just 22 cases. Warangal Urban and Karimnagar districts reported 18 new cases each while cases were in double digits in Sangareddy (14), Khammam (13) and Bhadradri Kothagudem (12).