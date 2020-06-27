‘Declared dead’, baby boy found alive

A shocking incident of a newborn baby boy, who was allegedly declared dead by the staff of the Government Area Hospital in Bhadrachalam being found alive an hour later, rocked the State-run hospital in the temple town on Saturday. However, the hospital authorities strongly refuted the allegations and charged the father of the newborn baby with misinterpreting the facts. Sources said that a 22-year-old pregnant woman from AP ’s Chintoor mandal, was admitted to the government area hospital in Bhadrachalam on Friday night with obstetric emergency condition. The woman delivered twins – a baby boy and a stillborn baby girl through induced delivery at the hospital on Saturday.
The staff allegedly handed over the twins wrapped in a plastic cover to their father, who reportedly construed both of them dead, sources said. However, he found the baby boy moving inside the plastic cover an hour later and soon alerted the staff, who in turn shifted the baby to the neo-natal care unit of the hospital. The father of the twins alleged that the hospital staff told him that both the twins were stillborn. When contacted, the Area Hospital Superintendent Dr Yugender strongly denied the allegations.
The woman gave birth to a low weighing (500 gms) premature baby boy and stillborn baby girl, he said, adding that the staff referred the low-weighing baby boy to Niloufer Children’s Hospital in Hyderabad for advanced neo-natal care services in the State capital.
