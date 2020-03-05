Declare PRC without further delay, BJP tells government

HYDERABAD

05 March 2020 00:28 IST

KCR duping employees, says Laxman

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday demanded the State government immediately declare the pay revision to its employees without any further delay, besides increasing the retirement age as was promised by the Telangana Rastra Samithi (TRS) before the Assembly elections.

Addressing a protest meeting organised by the party’s retired employees and teachers cell at Indira Park, party president K. Laxman lashed out at the government and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao for “duping” employees, first during the agitation for the separate State, where they were assured of several benefits, and also when the polls were held for the State Assembly for the second time.

“What happened to all the promises made? Mr. Rao claimed that the previous regimes in the united State had ignored the interests and welfare of the employees and assured that they will be treated with utmost respect. But, increasing retirement age to 61 years, pay revision, fitment payment and so on have remained a mirage. To hoodwink employees again, just before the municipal polls, he said the Pay Revision Committee (PRC) will submit report which has now been put off to December,” he pointed out.

‘No retirement benefits’

The BJP leader said that scores of employees have been retiring every year since the assurances have been made but not even retirement benefits are reaching them.

He reminded that the employees had played a key role during the Telangana agitation and warned that once again his party would not hesitate to take up the agitation path if the assurances made were not fulfilled soon.

Accusing the Chief Minister of “threatening” employees with dismissals and cases, he charged that democratic principles have been given a go-by in the State due to his dicatatorial attitude. MLC N. Ramchander Rao, teachers union leader Mohan Reddy and others were present.