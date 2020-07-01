‘Declare health emergency in Telangana’

Malkajgiri MP and TPCC working president A. Revanth Reddy has urged the Central government to declare health emergency in the State as the government had ‘failed’ in its management of COVID-19.

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he alleged that the fundamental ‘Right to Health’ is being denied in Telangana where fewer tests are being done despite the alarming rise in corona cases.

Accusing the government to mishandling the issue, he said the advice of the Central government was not heeded while the guidelines imposed by the ICMR were neglected. Even the High Court judgements were not respected, he alleged.

Mr. Reddy further said that the State has the highest positivity rate in the country at a 27%, whereas Maharashtra is at 22%. He said the tests were abysmally low with just 70,000 tests done so far despite Hyderabad being one of the biggest metros in the country with huge volumes of traffic within and from outside. The neighbouring Andhra Pradesh has done over six lakh tests, he said.

The Congress MP said the availability of testing options are present in the hospitals of Hyderabad but barely available in districts. However, only government-owned Gandhi Hospital is recognised as a government approved treatment centre and it is totally under-staffed.

Though private medical colleges are plenty in Hyderabad and surrounding areas, they are not being used to their potential, he said alleging that the government is reluctant to use them as majority of them are owned by relatives or people close to the ruling TRS leaders. He said these should be immediately taken over and used for the purpose of providing quarantine and isolation facilities to those who cannot afford corporate treatment due to exorbitant prices.

Mr. Reddy also wanted the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) team to be sent to probe into the transparency issues of donations to CM Relief Fund through cheques, equipment and medicines.