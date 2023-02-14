HamberMenu
Decks cleared for renovation of Kondagattu temple, KCR to visit shrine on Wednesday

February 14, 2023 08:16 am | Updated 08:16 am IST - JAGTIAL

The Hindu Bureau
Social Welfare Minister Koppula Eshwar reviewing the arrangements at Kondagattu hill shrine in Jagtial district on February 13, 2023, ahead of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s scheduled visit to Kondagattu on Feb. 15

Social Welfare Minister Koppula Eshwar reviewing the arrangements at Kondagattu hill shrine in Jagtial district on February 13, 2023, ahead of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s scheduled visit to Kondagattu on Feb. 15 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Decks have been cleared for the long-awaited renovation of the historic Kondagattu hill-shrine, dedicated to Lord Anjaneya, in Mallial mandal of Jagtial district, with the State government allocating ₹100 crore for giving a facelift to the temple.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is scheduled to visit the Kondagattu hill-shrine on February 15 where he is expected to unveil the master plan for the renovation of the temple on the lines of the majestic “Yadadri” temple in Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district.

The Chief Minister during his visit to Jagtial in December last year stated that Kondagattu will be developed as one of the top pilgrim centres in the country and announced ₹100 crore funds for the renovation of the hill shrine popularly known as “Anjanna” temple.

As a prelude to the Chief Minister’s scheduled visit to Kondagattu on Wednesday, art director and architect of Yadadri temple Anand Sai visited the hill-shrine on Sunday to prepare the draft master plan for the renovation of the temple in consultation with the temple archakas and officials concerned.

Mr Anand Sai is expected to make a presentation before the Chief Minister on the draft master plan during the latter’s visit to Kondagattu on Wednesday.

According to the temple sources, the master plan will envisage renovation of the interiors of the temple including prakaram, development of pilgrim amenities, pushkarini and ghat road in accordance with Agama Sastra. It will encompass a host of plans including setting up of a giant Hanuman statue of around 108 feet atop the Kondagattu hill to enrich the spiritual atmosphere, sources added.

Meanwhile, Social Welfare Minister Koppula Eshwar along with Collector Shaik Yasmeen Basha on Monday visited the Kondagattu hill shrine where he reviewed the arrangements for the Chief Minister’s visit with the officials concerned.

Meanwhile, the district authorities decided to temporarily suspend darshan at the Kondagattu hill shrine from 8 pm on Tuesday to 2 pm on Wednesday in view of the Chief Minister’s visit to the temple from 9.40 am to 1 pm on Wednesday.

