Decks cleared for expansion of MSW power plant in Hyderabad

14 December 2021 07:27 IST

Expert of MoEF recommends EC for project expansion from 19.8 MW to 48 MW

Decks have been cleared for expansion of the 19.8 megawatt capacity refuse derived fuel (RDF)-based waste-to-energy power plant at Jawaharnagar here to 48 MW with an expert appraisal committee of the Ministry of Environment and Forests recommending environmental clearance to the proposal.

While recommending the proposal for EC, the expert panel has specified several conditions to safeguard environment. The expansion of the project is set to be taken up at its existing site of 31.5 acres out of 351.12 acres of the Integrated Solid Waste Management Project by Hyderabad MSW Energy Solutions P. Ltd, a subsidiary of Ramky Enviro Engineers Ltd.

During the course of operation of the existing 19.8 MW plant the generation potential has been found to be peak up to 24 MW. Accordingly, it is being planned to augment the capacity to 24 MW without any additional use of water, fuel and without causing any additional impact of any kind and to construct another 24 MW waste to energy module adjacent to the plant in operation.

The proposed expansion consists of two steam generators cable to burn 600 tonnes per day (TPD) segregated municipal solid waste (MSW) in each boiler with super heater steam outlet and two extraction-cum-condensing turbo generators. The power generated would be evacuated by TS-Transco.

The expert appraisal panel has laid down certain conditions for recommending EC for expansion of the project inclding development of a green belt with Miyawaki plantation (three-row plantation) along the plant boundary with plant species having more than 90% survival rate and that one-third of the project area is kept under green cover.

Further, the expert committee has stipulated carrying out epidemiological study among population within 5 km radius of the project every two years and taking necessary measures in tune with the findings of the study including mitigation of malnutrition of 6.67% (current level) in the surrounding areas of the project.

Establishment of a 24×7 online monitoring system for ambient air quality by linking it with the State and Central Pollution Control Boards, provision of sludge disposal system, proper handling of leachate and fly ash, monitoring of surface and groundwater quality on regular basis and others are among the conditions stipulated.