Decks cleared for aid to small entrepreneurs

In what is as major relief to small entrepreneurs, the Telangana State Minorities Finance Corporation (TSMFC) will soon begin to process a backlog of 1.45 lakh Bankable Scheme applications after a period of over two years.

Under the Bankable Scheme, the TSMFC gives loans of up to ₹10 lakh with varying slabs of subsidy. Officials said that the TSMFC, an agency of the Minorities Welfare Department (MWD), was overwhelmed by the number of applications it received till financial year 2014-15 due to which it did not call for fresh applications in financial year 2016-17 and financial year 2017-18. While the total number of applications the body received was 1.53 lakh, it managed to process approximately 8,300.

Speaking to The Hindu, TSMFC Vice-Chairman and Managing Director M.A Waheed said that the corporation received a memo which cleared the decks for application processing and loan disbursal. “The memo was circulated to us from the MWD two-three days ago. It has guidelines, one of which was to treat the backlog of applications as those received this year; otherwise there is a possibility of banks, to which the scheme is linked, raising issues,” he said.

Applications will be scrutinised by the offices of the District Minorities Welfare Development Officer, the offices of the district Collector and by the concerned mandal parishad development officer, if required.

“We are now going to focus on clearing applications which have sought a loan of an amount of up to ₹ 50,000 which will now be given 100% subsidy as against the previous 80% . There are around 23,000 applications for this amount. Such applicants intend to set up small businesses and are in need of subsidised loans. At the moment, we do not foresee a shortage of staff to clear applications. But if the need arises, we will look into possible ways of tackling the issue,” Mr Waheed said.