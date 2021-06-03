Decentralised isolation centres to be set up in villages

‘COVID has shifted to rural areas’

Decentralised isolation centres would be established in rural localities of Telangana State for early isolation of people detected with COVID-19.

This is to ensure that other members in a patient’s family do not contract the infection. The step is taken up as prevalence of coronavirus in other States has shifted from urban localities to rural areas.

The Health department is coordinating with Panchayat Raj and Municipal Administration departments to establish the isolation centres at schools, community halls, and other places.

Director of Public Health (DPH) Dr. G. Srinivasa Rao listed out four States near Telangana. He said that while around 13,000 cases per day were recorded in Andhra Pradesh and Kerala, 15,000 were detected in Karnataka.

He also listed out sensitive areas in Khammam, Jogulamba Gadwal, and Suryapet districts, which are under focus.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar along with Director General of Police (DGP) M. Mahender Reddy held a meeting with district collectors, and superintendents of police, regarding measures to contain coronavirus prevalence in rural areas of the State.