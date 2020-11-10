‘Decentralised dump yards at two places’

They will be managed scientifically with no pollution-related issues, says KTR

Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) K.T.Rama Rao has announced that two locations, Lakdaram in Sangareddy district and Pyarenagar in Medak district, have been selected for establishment of GHMC’s waste dumping yards.

The dump yards will be managed scientifically, and there will not be any pollution-related issues for the local residents, he assured.

Speaking after the launch of the Waste to Energy (WTE) power plant at Jawaharnagar solid waste management facility on Tuesday, Mr.Rama Rao said the government intended to decentralise the waste disposal and management for the city, which as of now, is centralised at Jawaharnagar. For this, four dumping yards will be established on all four sides of the city.

The city generates 6,000 metric tonnes (MT) of waste on daily basis, and to effectively dispose of it, the government has proposals for establishment of 63 megawatt (MW) capacity WTE power plants, he said.

The newly launched 19.8 MW plant, which consumes 1200 MT of municipal waste per day, is touted as the most modern among all such facilities in entire country. Foundation stone has been laid for one more plant with 28 MW capacity, which will start producing electricity in the coming 18 months.

In addition, one more WTE facility with 15 MW capacity is under construction at Dundigal.

The Minister also said that ₹250 crore funds have been allocated for treatment of leachate oozing from the legacy dump at the Jawahar Nagar dump yard.

Speaking of the land issues in various parts of the city, Mr.Rama Rao said Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao will soon announce a policy decision to provide ownership rights to the city’s poor and middle class residents, over the government and gift lands on which they have built homes and lived for decades.

Property ownership rights have been provided for 15,000 persons in 16 colonies of Uppal and surrounding localities recently, and ownership documents will be handed over to 40,000 more poor and middle class residents in Jawahar Nagar and surrounding areas soon through chief minister’s hands.

In addition, households in Jawahar Nagar and Dammaiguda will soon be provided drinking water connections upon nominal payment of ₹1 each, and the Ramky Enviro Engineers Limited, the concessionaire agency running the waste management facility at Jawahar Nagar, will adopt government schools and hospitals in the area to provide better education and healthcare facilities, Mr.Rama Rao said.

The event was presided by Mayor Bonthu Ram Mohan and attended by Minister Ch.Malla Reddy, Rajya Sabha MP and Ramky group chairman Ayodhya Ram Reddy,

