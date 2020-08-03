Deccan loses COVID licence

Permission for COVID-19 treatment granted to Deccan Hospital at Somajiguda has been revoked by Director of Public Health G. Srinivasa Rao on Monday for “inappropriate and surplus” billing.

In spite of clear ceiling guidelines, it was observed that the hospital charged exorbitant rates, and did not adhere to rates for COVID-19 treatment fixed by the State government, Dr Rao said. Deccan landed in a controversy after Anreddy Radhesh (21) alleged that the hospital demanded ₹17.5 lakh bill to be cleared as a prerequisite to release the body of his father, who died on July 28.

The hospital’s management denied the allegation. Though Mr Radhesh alleged the overall bill was ₹17.5 lakh, the management said the bill came up to ₹12.04 lakh of which ₹2 lakh was waived off. There were also a few other complaints against the hospital over a range of issues.

The State government on June 15 issued an order announcing the maximum rates chargeable by private hospitals for various services provided by them for COVID-19 treatment. The charges range between ₹4,000 and ₹9,000 per day depending on the ward and extension of ventilator support. Some services were excluded such as charges for high-end medicines like immunoglobulins.

Strangely, the rates are not applicable to patients who have insurance cover.

Based on a complaint against the private hospital, Hyderabad District Medical and Health Officer J. Venkat conducted an inquiry and found that the private hospital has flouted ceiling rates fixed by the State government. Dr Rao said it was found that they charged inappropriate and surplus bills.

Considering the circumstances, Dr Rao has revoked the permission given to Deccan Hospital, Somajiguda, for providing COVID-19 treatment. The action was taken according to provisions of Telangana Allopathic Private Medical Care Establishments (Registrations and Regulations ) Act-2002, and Epidemics Diseases Act-1987.

“No new COVID patient shall be admitted by the said hospital. And no inconvenience should be caused to already admitted patients and they have to be treated as per ceilings fixed by the government. If it is found that the said hospital is not following these orders, then the government will be compelled to cancel the license issued to the hospital,” Dr Rao said.

The Director of Public Health said that investigation into complaints against other private hospitals is under way.

More complaints

Many private hospitals in Hyderabad are said to have flouted the capped prices for COVID-19 treatment. People have complained that they were forced to shell out ₹50,000 to ₹70,000 for treatment in ICU. Besides, some were asked to pay ₹3 lakh to ₹5 lakh as advance to admit patients for treatment.

Insurance woes

There are also allegations that some private hospitals did not accept insurance policies to offer treatment. A few families had to sell their properties and borrow money to pay the bills which pushed them into financial distress.

After the Health department in mid-July announced a WhatsApp number (9154170960) to express grievances related to private hospital treatment, hundreds of complaints were received. However, Deccan Hospital is the first such against which action has been taken.

On Saturday, Health Minister Eatala Rajender issued orders to form a committee comprising senior officials to investigate into complaints against private hospitals which have allegedly charged exorbitant bills for COVID tsreatment.