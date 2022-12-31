ADVERTISEMENT

Debt-ridden upa-sarpanch ends life in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district

December 31, 2022 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - JAYASHANKAR BHUPALPALLY

The Hindu Bureau

A debt-ridden upa-sarpanch allegedly committed suicide by consuming pesticide at Chidinepalli village in Kataram mandal of Jayashankar Bhupalpally district on Friday. The deceased was identified as B Tirupati, 35, upa-sarpanch of Chidinepalli.

Sources said that Tirupati had borrowed money to meet expenses of his family and development works in the village over a year ago. Subsequently, he had landed in debs and took the extreme step.

About eight months ago, his wife also allegedly committed suicide owing to financial problems, sources said. 

The couple is survived by two daughters aged below 10 years.

Locals demanded that the government come to the rescue of the two daughters of the deceased couple.

(Roshini, suicide prevention helpline: 040-66202000)

