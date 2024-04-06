ADVERTISEMENT

‘Debt-ridden’ powerloom weaver commits suicide in Sircilla, KTR consoles bereaved family

April 06, 2024 10:11 pm | Updated 10:11 pm IST - RAJANNA SIRCILLA

The Hindu Bureau

A 66-year-old debt-ridden powerloom weaver allegedly committed suicide due to ‘financial distress’ in the textile town of Sircilla on Saturday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Siripuram Lakshminarayana, a resident of Rajivnagar.

Sources said that he took the extreme step as a result of his mounting debts. He used to work in a powerloom unit at Pragathinagar, sources added.

He is survived by his wife, who is suffering from paralysis, and two sons — one among them is married and another works as a medical representative in Hyderabad.

Meanwhile, BRS working president and Sircilla MLA K T Rama Rao consoled the bereaved family members on Saturday. He handed over ₹50,000 to them as interim relief on behalf of the BRS.

Reiterating his appeal to powerloom weavers and workers not to get disheartened, Mr Rao said: “The BRS will stand by you in these difficult times.”

(There is always someone to listen at: 040 66202000/2001 or 8142020033/44 in case of any emotional breakdown at this Hyderabad-based suicide prevention centre Roshini.)

