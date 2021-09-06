Debit card fraudsters of ‘Mewat Gang’ held

Hyderabad

06 September 2021 20:37 IST

A gang of three inter-State debit card fraudsters was busted by the Hyderabad police here on Monday. The Task Force team of the south zone, which apprehended the accused, seized 23 debit cards of different banks, and ₹2.11 lakh from their possession.

The accused are Mohd Iqbal (27), a businessman from Chandan Hola, South Delhi, Ansari (31), a driver from Sultanpur, Haryana and Mohd Salam (31), a businessman from Sakras in Mewat of Haryana. The police also seized a pen camera, two electronic objects utilised for interrupting the ATM and three mobile phones.

Commissioner of Police Anjani Kumar said that the trio hatched a plan to commit offences by using debit cards, thereby duping the banks on technical lapses, to make a quick buck. “They are known as Mewat Gang,” he said.

Initially, they target big cities and towns and choose unmanned ATM centres. “Generally, two persons enter the ATM centre. One of them operates the machine normally by using a debit card while drawing cash from the ATM, the second person manipulates the ATM machine to create technical error with the available tools and takes out the cash from the dispenser,” he said.

Later, they spend some time near the ATM and act as if cash is not dispensed and lodge a complaint (through toll-free number) stating that they were unable to withdraw the cash from the ATM and their transaction failed. The concerned bank of the accused forwards the above complaint and on verification, they find the transaction failed due to a technical error while dispensing cash.

“As per the Banking Ombudsman guidelines, the concerned bank has to pay back the amount to the customer as he is the victim in a failed transaction. Taking this technicality as an advantage, the accused committed several such offences by using several debit cards and claimed the money from the banks,” Mr. Kumar said.

Acting on a tip-off, a team led by Gummi Chakravarthy, DCP (Task Force), apprehended the accused and they were handed over to Nallakunta police for taking further investigation.