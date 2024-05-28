Debate over Osmania General Hospital: New building Vs Heritage preservation

“Either construct the new Osmania General Hospital (OGH) building by demolishing the heritage structure or provide us another location where a new building can be constructed without harming the heritage site,” stated doctors and experts during a Round Table Conference at OGH on Tuesday. Mr. Kodandaram, who was the chief guest at the event, acknowledged the urgency of resolving the hospital issue. “We should petition the government and I will support this effort. Our first priority should be to secure a new building at the current location, and if that is not feasible, then we should present an alternative location,” he stated.

Bongu Ramesh of the TGDA proposed that if the Telangana High Court rules in favour of preserving the heritage building, the government should consider constructing the hospital building elsewhere. He suggested two potential locations — 40 acres of land that includes the Chanchalguda Jail and the Government Printing Press premises — noting that this is feasible as the current Gandhi Hospital in Musheerabad was also once a jail. The second location identified is the Goshamahal Police Stadium and the nearby police complex, covering an area of about 30 acres. He stated that a fully modern and equipped hospital could be constructed at either of these locations.

Heritage experts, including Anuradha Reddy, Convenor of the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH), suggested that a comprehensive management plan (CMP) could facilitate the construction of a new building while preserving the heritage structure.

Dr. K. Mahesh Kumar, chairman of the Telangana State Medical Council (TSMC), highlighted that the Osmania General Hospital is classified as a II-B heritage building in the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Association (HMDA) listing and is protected under HMDA’s Heritage Regulations. “Even if the court orders the demolition of the heritage structure, the HMDA must undertake the task. Therefore, a court order to demolish the building is redundant,” he explained.

Dr. Mahesh further noted that the heritage structure occupies roughly three acres of the total 22.2-acre premises and is centrally located, which, according to heritage regulations, prevents any new construction from obstructing its view or exceeding its height. “Historically, the building was designed to serve as a hospital for public health, making the construction of a new building essential,” he added.

