‘Death was 100% suicide’

DGP M. Mahender Reddy on Friday said that the death of Palakonda Raju, whose body was found on the railway track, was 100 per cent suicide.

Replying to a question at a press conference, the police chief said investigators recorded statements of seven persons who were eye-witnesses to Raju’s death. The railway authorities’ records also indicated that it was a suicide.

Soon after getting details of the incident, it was declared in the information system of railway authorities that it was a suicide, the DGP said.