Death penalty commuted in rape and murder case

Observing that the rape and murder of a nine-month-old baby girl in Hanamkonda reported nearly five months ago was not ‘rarest of the rare case’, the Telangana High Court commuted the death sentence of P. Praveen to life imprisonment.

The court, however, made it clear that the convict should not be granted any remission and not released till his last breath. A division bench comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice A. Abhishek Reddy upheld conviction of Praveen under different sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The sexual assault and murder of the infant in Hanamkonda was condemned by all while several sections of people demanded capital punishment to the accused. Members of the Warangal Bar Association even decided that none of them would represent the accused in the case. Eventually, the local court in Warangal awarded death sentence to the accused, completing the trial in a record time of less than two months.

The convict went for an appeal challenging the conviction and the quantum of punishment. After hearing the arguments of counsel for the appellant and the prosecution, the division bench observed that evidence must be objectively weighed to see if death penalty was the only option of punishment.

The punishment should not only incapacitate the culprit but also deter others from indulging in such offences in future. It should permit society to reform the culprit and still fulfil the need of the justice of society, the bench remarked. The infant’s murder was not a pre-planned one and there was no evidence to show that the culprit entered the house with the sole intention of killing her, the verdict said.

The culprit’s action was not ‘extremely brutal, grotesque, diabolical, revolting and carried out in a dastardly manner so as to arouse intense and extreme indignation of the community’, the judgment said. “By imposing death penalty, the society and the State admit that they are incapable of reforming the accused,” the bench said.

The bench felt that it might be beneficial for the criminal justice system to select the middle path between life and death, and to incarcerate the culprit either for 30 years without parole or for the rest of his life without remission. Such middle path permits the court to balance the twin aspects of Article 21 of the Constitution — limiting personal liberty of the culprit and not depriving convict of his life —, the bench observed.