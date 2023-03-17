ADVERTISEMENT

Death of six youngsters in fire mishap sends shock waves in their villages

March 17, 2023 09:58 pm | Updated 09:58 pm IST - KHAMMAM/WARANGAL

The Hindu Bureau

The tragic death of Triveni, 22, who died of asphyxiation in the major fire that broke out at the Swapnalok complex in Secunderabad late on Thursday night, left her relatives at her native Surdepalli village in Nelakondapallli mandal of Khammam district heartbroken.

The young techie, who worked as a telemarketing executive in a Swapnalok complex-based private firm, was one among the six youngsters all in the age group of 22-24 years, who died in the devastating fire accident in the State capital. The remaining five deceased hailed from the erstwhile composite Warangal district.

Triveni’s parents rushed to Secunderabad on Thursday night after receiving the news of her death.

Sources close to her family said Triveni nursed a dream to become a software professional and financially self-reliant to support her parents, both agricultural labourers. She was determined to carve out a bright future for her younger sister, also a telemarketing executive in a Secunderabad-based private firm, sources added.

Gloom pervaded Intikanne village in Mahabubabad district following the tragic death of Prashanth, 23, a native of the village, in the fire accident.

The young graduate appeared for the police recruitment test recently after undergoing coaching in a Secunderabad based institute, sources said. He had recently joined a private firm and met with a tragic end in Thursday night’s accident. His untimely death shattered the hopes of his parents, who expected him to join the uniform service soon.

The tragic death of Vennela, Sravani, Prameela and Shiva belonging to poor and lower middle class families, in the fire mishap sent shock waves across the old undivided Warangal district.

CONNECT WITH US