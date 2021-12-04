Dearth of skilled youth in India: Jayesh Ranjan

“There is a huge problem of unemployment among youth in the country and at the same time, there is severe shortage of skilled youth,” said principal secretary of Industries & Commerce Jayesh Ranjan.

Delivering the 10th NJ Yasaswy memorial lecture on ‘Role of Higher Education Institutions in the modern context’ at ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education on Saturday, he said that universities should play the role of centres of excellence by unleashing the talent in youth and equipping them with the right skills and competencies.

The event was presided over by chancellor of IFHE and former RBI Governor Dr. C. Rangarajan. He recalled the contributions of Yasaswy in higher education sector and the pan-India impact he made.

He highlighted three components that are essential for any higher educational institution — content, pedagogy and assessment system. He spoke about the critical role of faculty in delivering content in a stimulating manner to students.

Vice chancellor of ICFAI university Dr. J. Mahender Reddy spoke about the contribution of the late Yasaswy in promoting higher education in India. Chairperson of ICFAI Society Sobha Rani Yasaswy was present.