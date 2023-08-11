Dearth of gynaecologists trained in robotic assisted surgery affecting women in India: experts

August 11, 2023 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Despite robotic assisted surgery (RAS) offering numerous benefits to surgeons and patients, it is not yet available to women across the country owing to various reasons. One is the dearth of trained gynaecological surgeons , said members of the Association of Gynaecological Robotic Surgeons of India in Hyderabad on Friday.

“Through the association, we are trying to close the gap by introducing RAS to more surgeons. The foremost objective of this initiative is to create a pathway towards achieving enhanced clinical outcomes for women. By harnessing the capabilities of robotics, gynaecologists can now provide minimal access benefits to all women, reducing the need for open surgery in complex surgical interventions,” said Dr. Rooma Sinha, founder president of AGRS.

The association will also be holding a two-day national conference in Hyderabad aiming at familiarising doctors from across India with the clinical application of the latest techniques in treating gynaecological disorders.