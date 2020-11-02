Deadline to claim seized vehicles before auction

As many as 2,391 abandoned and unclaimed vehicles of various types and makes, seized by the Hyderabad police will be disposed of by public auction.
Any person having any objection or ownership/hypothecation interest in any of these vehicles may file an application before the Commissioner of Police, Basheerbagh, and claim the vehicle within a period of six months from the date of notification, failing which the vehicles will be auctioned, Commissioner of Police Anjani Kumar said.
“The particulars of vehicles are available with I. Narasimha Murthy, Reserve Sub Inspector of Police, Goshamahal, (9490616637) and on the official website of Hyderabad www.hyderabadpolice.gov.in,” he added
