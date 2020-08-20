Deadline extension for report on orphan girl’s death urged

HYDERABAD

20 August 2020

Forensic, post-mortem reports awaited

High-power inquiry committee constituted for probing the sexual assault and subsequent death of an orphan girl at a child care institution in the city has requested for extension of deadline for submission of its report.

The request was made to the Commissioner, Women Development and Child Welfare D.Divya, as the post-mortem report and the forensic report are still not available.

The deadline of August 20 may be extended by a month more, till the cause of death is conclusively ascertained.

‘Sexual assaults’

The high power committee was constituted on August 12, with members drawn from Telangana State Commission for Protection of Child Rights, CWC, Women’s Commission, and the Police department, after death of the 14-year-old orphan child at Niloufer Hospital.

It was revealed that the girl had endured series of sexual assaults at the hands of a donor at the Maruthi Orphanage in Ameenpur where she had stayed till four months before she died.

Her ordeal came to light when one of her relatives complained to the police and a case was registered.

The committee was given a brief by the Commissioner to conduct thorough inquiry and submit report by August 20.

The committee has since interacted with relatives of the girl, and Child Welfare Committee of Rangareddy district under whose jurisdiction the home had been registered.

The members also interacted twice with, and tried to elicit information from the children and young women who had been inmates of the home, and now shifted to the State Home premises. They visited the Resident Medical Officer of the Niloufer Hospital D.Ramesh, to find out details about the contents of medical reports and associated evidences vis-a-vis the medical reports.

Besides, they reportedly questioned the three accused persons too, including the main accused Venugopal Reddy, and caretakers of the home Vijaya and Jayadeep, when they were brought to the home at Ameenpur by the Police for reconstruction of the crime scene.

They also questioned the staff of the home on the spot.

TSCPCR member Aparna had earlier recorded the statement of the victim when she was alive, and shifted to the government home at Nimboli Adda.

However, the committee is still short of full information, as crucial evidence such as post mortem report and forensic data are yet to be shared with them.