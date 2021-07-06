Deadline extended up to Aug. 15 for 20KL free water

HYDERABAD

06 July 2021 22:13 IST

Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board has extended the deadline for Aadhaar linkage for availing the 20,000 litres free water supply scheme up to August 15.

Acting upon directions from the Municipal Administration department, the Board has given the relaxation in deadline in order to enable the consumers to link their Aadhaar numbers with the CAN, or to replace non-functional meters with new ones.

Accordingly, till August 15, issue of drinking water and sewerage bills will be stalled, a press statement from the Board informed.

While domestic slum consumers are exempted from fixing meters to their connections, it is mandatory for all others. The bulk consumers and residents of multi-storied buildings should register separately for each flat using the Property Tax Identification Number, and complete the Aadhaar linkage process. The free water will be released proportionately based on the number of Aadhaar linkages in each complex.

While the scheme will be operational even after August 15, consumers who could not establish Aadhaar linkage within the deadline will be issued bills for the duration between December, 2020 and August 31, 2021, without any interest or penal charges. They will be required to pay the bills in September.

Aadhaar linkage may be done through Mee-Seva centres or through HMWS&SB website. More information may be obtained by calling the Customer Care at 155313.