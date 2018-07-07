Dead come alive, genders change in patta passbooks

more-in

It is hard to say whether it is pure incompetence, or confusion worse confounded, or printer’s devil. Not in tens or hundreds, but a whopping 55,400 farmers who are long dead figured in the list of beneficiaries identified for distribution pattadar passbooks printed with hi-tech security features.

As if that was enough, in goof-ups compounded, more than 1.81 lakh identified land owners (pattadars) are found to be absent, while names of 38,590 pattadars who sold their lands over a period of time still figured in the list.

There’s more. Someone even did a sex change. More than 50,000 eligible pattadars have the wrong gender in the passbooks. In fact, over 19,000 such passbooks were distributed to the beneficiaries.

The prestigious scheme of the government, which set a target to distribute 50.2 lakh passbooks to eligible farmers across the State, 42.71 lakh passbooks have been distributed and 7.11 lakh yet to be distributed. Errors have crept into both the passbooks that have already been distributed and the ones remaining.

While there were usual errors like the names of pattadars, their fathers’ names and wrong photographs, a report prepared by the Revenue department revealed that mistakes in the UID accounted for 52,032 passbooks while survey numbers were missing in 82,705 passbooks already printed.

More than 1.27 lakh passbooks could not be distributed as they had double khatas (accounts) and another 61,987 were found to be record of excess extent of land. Wrong entries in the case of 54,800 beneficiaries were also made regarding the caste of the land owners.

District-wise, Nalgonda topped the list with more than 56,600 passbooks not distributed, closely followed by Sangareddy where 53,740 passbooks are yet to be distributed. Mahabubnagar (44,506),Nizamabad (42,116) and Jagtial (41,756) are the districts where passbooks are yet to be distributed.