Hyderabad : Requiem for a decade

What is so special about the passage of 2019 that an audit has been invited for it? It happens every year and, as we get older, we make the transition without fussing about it.

Come to think about it, we have grown distrustful about the fall of a tyrant which let us down and hope the new year turns out better. It is the hopes of our youngsters which supersedes our pessimistic outlook. In the balance, optimism of the young will always have an edge over the cynicism of the aged. That is the only way for life to prevail over death.

But wait. It is not just the passage of a year. It is also the demise of a decade and the birth of a new one. It is only fair to give the event a little more consideration than to give a quiet burial to an annual event. But wait again. Earlier, we had public landmarks against which to pass a judgement about the achievements and failure of decades. Take for example, the master plans of urban development. They provided a perspective for the direction and pace of progress. When did we have the last master plan? Not in this century. The same about developing social infrastructure, preserving heritage and the like. So, how do we decide whether we are making progress, stagnating, or just drifting? Our march is marked by neutral episodes.

In the outgoing decade, a major political episode was the birth of Telangana. Was it an achievement or a mere course -correction by reversing the birth of Andhra Pradesh half century earlier? Earlier, we provided signposts for evaluation; now there are none. Earlier, there were friendly matches to say hurrah for the winner. Now there is din raised in favour or against about non-events. We have plain barren landscape without a moral compass. An outcry against police apathy in a case of rape and murder is easily turned into public salutation by short-circuiting the legal procedure through an encounter.

How do we judge? I am confused. So are a large number of citizens. We keep our judgement to ourselves. In silence lies safety. Give me the rules of the game, score board and guidelines. Till then I withhold my verdict. But does it matter?

Lenin remarked once that decades pass with nothing happening. And then comes a week when decades happen. The outgoing decades was one such barren decade. We hope the coming decade is different.

(The writer is a former civil servant and author)