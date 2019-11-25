D.E. Shaw gifts solar panel to Akshaya Patra Foundation

D.E. Shaw-India has extended support to The Akshaya Patra Foundation by sponsoring a solar panel for its hybrid hot water application.

The solar panel was inaugurated at a special event held at the Akshaya Patra kitchen in Narsingi on Monday.

Akshaya Patra is working towards implementing a set-up that enables the pre-heating of cooking water by solar energy at its centralised kitchens. On an average, the foundation requires 20KL cooking water, which is boiled in batches of 100 litres throughout the day.

However, this new set-up will heat around 5KL water in one go and reduce the boiling time by 40%. This support from D.E. Shaw India will benefit the 22,000 children who receive meals from the Narsingi kitchen, said Satya Gaura Chandra Dasa, regional president of Akshaya Patra - Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

On behalf of D.E. Shaw India, Satish Shah, head of Human Capital, and Sneha Anand and Savisa Durani, CSR representatives for the company, attended the event. Rajini Sinha, State head of corporate partnerships, and Y.V. Sheshagiri Rao, GM-Operations at Narsingi, were present.