De-notified tribes face several socio-economic challenges

De-notified tribes of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh face several challenges such as poor access to education, school drop-out rates and vulnerabilities to diseases.

The book, Forgotten Communities of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh – A story of De-notified Tribes, authored by Prof Vijay Korra, sheds light on this aspect.

Speaking to The Hindu, Prof Korra, who is with the Centre of Economic and Social Studies, said that a survey on the socio-economic condition of de-notified tribes such as Budagajangalu, Dommari, Relli, Budabukkalas, Kati Kapari and Boyas was conducted.

“The survey included 14 communities (tribes) and we used a 21 page questionnaire to understand the situation of these tribes. We collected extensive data on educational challenges and attainment of these de-notified tribes,” Prof Korra said as he pointed out that the dropping out of school is on account of language problems.

No land holdings

“When there is access to education, it is in Telugu and the language of these tribes is their own,” Mr. Korra said, and added that a majority of these tribes do not hold land which is an income generating resource.

Prof Kancha Ilaiah touched upon how in the Criminal Tribes Act adversely targeted tribes in 1871. He also spoke about inter-sectionality of categorisation of tribes and the deities they worship.

Touching upon the relationship between de-notified tribes and languages, he said that English is spoken and understood among Dalits, notified and de-notified tribes.

This, he argued, was evidence that English, as opposed to Sanskrit and Persian, which were languages of Hindu and Muslim elite, has ‘reached these tribes’.

Prof Virginius Xaxa touched upon categorisation of tribes.

He said that tribes have different social structures and that there is a need to look at the issue carefully.

He opined that categorisation comes with prejudices and ‘inferiorisation’.