DCMS to focus on increase of revenue

10 October 2021 19:03 IST

Targets a turnover of ₹100 crore in next three years

The District Cooperative Marketing Society (DCMS) has made considerable strides after recent focus by the administration. The DCMS, which had once limited activities, has multiplied its business and reached a turnover of ₹10 crore.

The DCMS had had a turnover of ₹17 lakh and bad debts of ₹72 lakh, accumulated for the past several years, by the time the existing body took charge in March 2020. Initially the bad debts were written off and system was set in. Rytu Seva Kendralu (Farmer Services Centre) in Zaheerabad, Sangareddy, Nizampet, Gajwel, Siddipet, Mumbojipally, Chintakunta, Sadashivapet and Choutkur are run by DCMS while franchise service is being run at seven places. Sixteen more were already sanctioned. Quality fertilizers, pesticides and seeds are being made available by extending quality service to farmers. Similarly, it has taken up procurement of paddy in the last season at eight centres and procured ₹25 crore worth of paddy and a commission of ₹45 lakh was expected from this procurement. Next year it has been planning to establish 16 procurement centres and procure ₹50 crore worth of paddy. By March 2021 the turnover of the DCMS stood at ₹2 crore and as of date it was a total of ₹10 crore.

The DCMS has also renovated its mini complex at Zaheerabad with about 16 shutters and planned to generate revenues by constructing Integrated Farmer Service Centres at Zaheerabad, Gajwel and Medak. There is a plan for integrated centre at Gajwel at an estimated cost of ₹8.5 crore. These centres will also double up as farmer education service centres. For the proposed construction of integrated centre at Gawjel, the DCMS has been planning to go for loan from banks.

“We are slowly improving the turnover and revenues of DCMS. The present turnover stood at ₹8 crore. By the end of term in next three years we are planning a turnover ₹100 crore and create a permanent revenue model for the organisation,” DCMS chairman M. Shivakumar told The Hindu.