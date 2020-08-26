DCCs: Nehru-Gandhi family member should head AICC

‘Party will be safe only if a member of that family headed it’

Presidents of all District Congress Committees (DCCs) passed a unanimous resolution stating that a Nehru-Gandhi family member should head the All India Congress Committee (AICC).

The DCC presidents met Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy on Wednesday and submitted a representation of their resolution to be forwarded to New Delhi.

Warangal DCC president Nayini Rajender Reddy also gave a brief explanation on the resolution and said that the party would be safe and strengthened only if a member of the Gandhi family headed it. He also condemned the letter written by some senior leaders demanding change in leadership and sought disciplinary action against those who leaked it to the media.

The DCC presidents also demanded that the ongoing elections for Youth Congress should be postponed in view of the COVID situation in Telangana.

The TPCC president assured that he would convey to the Congress High Command about the resolution passed by the DCC presidents. He praised them for their hard work to strengthen the party in their respective districts.

He said that the DCCs had done great service during the lockdown period and the help they provided to migrant workers was commendable.

Mr. Reddy also said that if the party continued to raise public issues, it would return to power as there was a lot of resentment among people towards the KCR government. He condemned the government for not including COVID treatment in the Aarogyasri scheme, which would help the poor, and also accused it of suppressing the real figures of cases and deaths.

He alleged that CM K. Chandrasekhar Rao remained a mute spectator to the injustice being done to Telangana on sharing of river water. He also alleged that instead of protecting the interests of Telangana, Mr. KCR tried to facilitate the construction of Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme by postponing the meeting of the Apex Council.