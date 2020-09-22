DCC presidents to have major say in party affairs: Tagore

Hyderabad

22 September 2020 23:05 IST

‘Indiscipline within party will not be tolerated’

AICC in-charge for Telangana Manickam Tagore said that discipline would be of paramount importance and not an iota of indiscipline within the party would be tolerated, including campaigns against party leaders on social media.

He said that social media should be used to take the Congress message to the public and not to tarnish the image of any Congress leader while addressing District Congress Committee (DCC) presidents of Telangana on Tuesday.

Participating in the video-conference along with the TPCC president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, he assured that all DCCs would be given due recognition and importance and no major decision would be taken without consulting them, including selection of candidates.

Tagore said that a new consultation mechanism would be put in place along with fixing accountability. Mr. Uttam Kumar Reddy said that almost all DCC presidents were doing their best to implement the AICC directions in carrying out nationwide agitation programmes despite harassment by the local police and administration.

Mr. Reddy said that the TRS was exploiting the beneficiaries of various schemes like Aasra Pension, Kalyana Laxmi or Rythu Bandhu and treating them as its vote bank. He said that the government was covering up its major failures by giving hype to a few programmes already in implementation from previous regimes.

He announced that the Congress would launch a month-long agitation from September 25 against the new anti-farmer laws of the BJP government. He asked all DCC presidents to ensure active participation of the entire Congress cadre in the proposed agitation besides extending support to the protests being organised by the Left parties and other farmers’ organisations.