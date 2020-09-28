DCC chiefs told to woo new voters

Party can regain power if each DCC chief ensures two seats: Manickam Tagore

The responsibility of bringing Congress back to power in Telangana is in the hands of District Congress Committee (DCC) presidents by being available to people and party workers all the time and taking up issues concerning them constantly, AICC in-charge of party affairs in Telangana, Manickam Tagore, said here on Monday. In his first meeting with DCC presidents, he stated that he would be meeting them every month from now on and enquired about the party position in districts represented by them.

Party programmes

He suggested them to conduct mandal-level party programmes every month to keep the party closer to people and also take care about the maintenance of district offices of the party.

Asking the DCC president to be with people all the time, the AICC in-charge also suggested them to expose the failures of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government constantly.

He told the DCC president that it is their responsibility to get the party win at least two Assembly constituencies each to bring back the party to power and also take up party programmes to attract young voters.

President of TPCC N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, Congress Legislature Party leader M. Bhatti Vikramarka and other senior leaders of the party participated in the meeting.