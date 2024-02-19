ADVERTISEMENT

DCA Telangana cancels licence of two blood banks in Hyderabad

February 19, 2024 05:16 pm | Updated 05:16 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Drugs Control Administration (DCA) of Telangana cancelled the licence of two blood banks, located in Miyapur and Darulshifa, Hyderabad for carrying out the illegal sale of human plasma.

Officials said that the licences of the blood banks, named ‘Srikara Hospital Blood Centre’ at Madinaguda, Miyapur, and ‘New Life Educational Society Blood Centre’ at Darulshifa, Hyderabad, have been cancelled in connection with the illegal plasma collection racket unearthed at Moosapet on February 2.

The DCA, based on credible information, raided ‘Haemo Service Laboratories’ at Bhavani Nagar, Moosapet and detected a huge stock of human plasma bags stored in freezers. “R. Raghavendra Naik has been operating the firm within the apartment and illegally collecting plasma from various blood banks. They were being stockpiled for unauthorised sale,” said the officials.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

 A probe also revealed that ‘Srikara Hospital Blood Bank’ and ‘New Life Educational Society Blood Centre’ illegally sold plasma to R. Raghavendra Naik of Haemo Service Laboratories, not adhering to the norms

.Meanwhile, DCA Telangana also issued show cause notices to the two blood banks following their inspections. “Blood banks must implement stringent measures to prevent such activities and ensure the integrity of blood banking practices. Stringent action shall be taken as per the law against violators,” warned the officials.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US