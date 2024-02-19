DCA Telangana cancels licence of two blood banks in Hyderabad

February 19, 2024 05:16 pm | Updated 05:16 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Drugs Control Administration (DCA) of Telangana cancelled the licence of two blood banks, located in Miyapur and Darulshifa, Hyderabad for carrying out the illegal sale of human plasma.

Officials said that the licences of the blood banks, named ‘Srikara Hospital Blood Centre’ at Madinaguda, Miyapur, and ‘New Life Educational Society Blood Centre’ at Darulshifa, Hyderabad, have been cancelled in connection with the illegal plasma collection racket unearthed at Moosapet on February 2.

The DCA, based on credible information, raided ‘Haemo Service Laboratories’ at Bhavani Nagar, Moosapet and detected a huge stock of human plasma bags stored in freezers. “R. Raghavendra Naik has been operating the firm within the apartment and illegally collecting plasma from various blood banks. They were being stockpiled for unauthorised sale,” said the officials.

A probe also revealed that ‘Srikara Hospital Blood Bank’ and ‘New Life Educational Society Blood Centre’ illegally sold plasma to R. Raghavendra Naik of Haemo Service Laboratories, not adhering to the norms

.Meanwhile, DCA Telangana also issued show cause notices to the two blood banks following their inspections. “Blood banks must implement stringent measures to prevent such activities and ensure the integrity of blood banking practices. Stringent action shall be taken as per the law against violators,” warned the officials.