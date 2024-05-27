ADVERTISEMENT

DCA suspends licenses of six wholesalers over illegal insulin procurement

Published - May 27, 2024 06:42 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Telangana Drugs Control Administration (DCA) has taken stringent action by suspending the licences of six wholesalers in the State for 30 days. This suspension is a result of their illegal procurement of ‘insulin’ injections (pre-filled pens) without purchase bills. Additionally, the DCA has initiated prosecution proceedings against these wholesalers.

From March 15 to March 20, raids were conducted on six medical distributors in Hyderabad, revealing that these wholesalers were selling insulin injections obtained from New Delhi without purchase bills at discounts exceeding 40%. The DCA seized stocks worth a total of ₹51.92 lakh during raids. Procuring medicines illegally without purchase bills is a violation of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, said DCA in a statement.

The wholesalers whose licenses have been suspended are Drug Hub in Secunderabad, Sree Thirumala Pharma in Ramanthapur, Shree Paras Medical Agencies in Sultan Bazar, Sri Ganesh Pharma Distributors in Nagole and Sri Balaji Agencies in Kutbiguda.

