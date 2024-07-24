ADVERTISEMENT

DCA suspends licences of 20 medical stores in Hyderabad

Published - July 24, 2024 07:48 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Telangana Drugs Control Administration (DCA) officials conducted raids at multiple medical shops in Hyderabad and Secunderabad due to illegal sale of habit-forming drugs. Licences of 20 medical shops were suspended during raids in July and one was cancelled.

Officers discovered violations such as sale of drugs without a doctor’s prescription, selling without issuing bills, failure to produce purchase bills and not maintaining prescription registers and Schedule H1 registers.

In a separate incident, a joint operation conducted by DCA and the Prohibition and Excise Department, officials also busted a warehouse in Medchal Malkajgiri district storing illegally manufactured and stocked bulk drugs. The operation resulted in the seizure of anti-cancer, anti-fungal and antidepressant drugs worth ₹96 lakh.

Based on credible information, the raid was conducted at the godown of Aspen Biopharma Private Limited in Muduchintapalli village on July 23. The facility, linked to Kadari Sateesh Reddy — prime accused in the December 2023 spurious anti-cancer drugs case in Machabollaram — was operating without a drug licence.

Further investigations are under way and appropriate legal action will be taken against all offenders, the release stated.

