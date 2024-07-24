DCA suspends licences of 20 medical stores in Hyderabad

Telangana Drugs Control Administration (DCA) officials conducted raids at multiple medical shops in Hyderabad and Secunderabad due to illegal sale of habit-forming drugs. Licences of 20 medical shops were suspended during raids in July and one was cancelled.

Officers discovered violations such as sale of drugs without a doctor’s prescription, selling without issuing bills, failure to produce purchase bills and not maintaining prescription registers and Schedule H1 registers.

In a separate incident, a joint operation conducted by DCA and the Prohibition and Excise Department, officials also busted a warehouse in Medchal Malkajgiri district storing illegally manufactured and stocked bulk drugs. The operation resulted in the seizure of anti-cancer, anti-fungal and antidepressant drugs worth ₹96 lakh.

Based on credible information, the raid was conducted at the godown of Aspen Biopharma Private Limited in Muduchintapalli village on July 23. The facility, linked to Kadari Sateesh Reddy — prime accused in the December 2023 spurious anti-cancer drugs case in Machabollaram — was operating without a drug licence.

Further investigations are under way and appropriate legal action will be taken against all offenders, the release stated.

