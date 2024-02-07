DCA officials step up surveillance, seize ‘overpriced’ anti-fungal drug in Kothagudem

February 07, 2024 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - BHADRADRI KOTHAGUDEM

As part of stepped-up surveillance against overcharging of essential medicines, the Drugs Control Administration (DCA), Telangana, officials have seized ‘overpriced’ anti-fungal drug ‘GRISOLAB-250’ Griseofulvin tablets-250 mg during a surprise check in Kothagudem on Tuesday .

The worth of the stock seized during the raid is ₹4,095, according to a press release. The seized product, manufactured by Laborate Pharmaceuticals India Ltd, Himachal Pradesh, and marketed by Gpp Axalade, Salwan, Haryana, bears MRP as ₹65 for 10 tablets on the label of the product, which is a violation of Drugs (Prices Control) Order, 2013, the press release added. The ceiling price fixed by the Central government for the product ‘Griseofulvin tablets-250 mg’ is ₹17.7 for 10 tablets. Hence, the MRP i.e., including GST 12% should not be more than ₹19.83 for 10 tablets.

However, the pharmaceutical firm ‘overpriced’ the product. A strip of tablets has been charged excess of ₹45.17 per 10 tablets. Further investigation into the matter is underway and action will be taken against all the offenders as per the law, the DCA officials said.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a separate incident, the DCA sleuths raided a medical shop named ‘Amaan Medical and General Stores’ allegedly operating without drug licence at Jaklair village in Narayanpet district. The officials seized unauthorised stock of medicines including antibiotic injections, IV fluids, analgesics, anti-hypersensitive drugs and cough syrups worth ₹ 1.20 lakh. Further investigation is in progress.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT