Telangana Drugs Control Administration (DCA) officials on September 2 conducted raids at a medical outlet situated within the Kandar Diabetic Centre in Tarnaka. During the operation, the officials seized the physician’s samples and expired drugs valued at ₹55,000, which were being illegally stored for sale. Physician’s samples, produced by pharmaceutical companies, are intended for doctors to distribute free of charge to their patients and are not meant for sale.