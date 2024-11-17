DCA officials raid medical shop in Secunderabad

Officials from the Telangana Drugs Control Administration (DCA) conducted a raid at Gayatri Medical and General Stores in Sitaphalmandi, Secunderabad, on November 16, uncovering multiple violations under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act.

The violations included the storage of expired drugs alongside saleable medications, the inability to produce purchase bills for Codeine-based syrups, the sale of habit-forming drugs without proper sale documentation and the sale of abortion drugs without a prescription from a qualified medical professional.

During the operation, the DCA seized 45 varieties of drugs with an estimated value of ₹1.25 lakh, stated a release.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.