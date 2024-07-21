DCA officials discover banned drug during raid at Jan Aushadhi Kendra

During a raid at the Jan Aushadhi Kendra in Secunderabad on Sunday, officials from the Telangana Drugs Control Administration (DCA) discovered a drug banned by the Government of India. Acting on credible information, DCA officials inspected the centre located within the Secunderabad railway station premises and found ‘Ofloxacin and Ornidazole Suspension (50 mg/125 mg)‘, manufactured by Lok-Beta Pharmaceutical Private Limited from Thane, Maharashtra.

A release stated that in 2018, the Government of India banned this drug combination in the interest of public health. The prohibition was due to the potential risks to human health posed by this fixed-dose combination, which was determined to lack therapeutic justification. The government prohibited the manufacturing, sale and distribution of this drug for human use on September 7, 2018.