Days to be cool, but no rain

The twin cities is likely to return to ‘normal’ yet moderate weather from Tuesday onwards with the trough in Bay of Bengal off the Odisha coast which brought forth showers in last two days considerably weakening. The capital’s day temperature was 26.5 degree C, five degrees below normal as against 23.4 degree on Sunday which was 8.2 degree C below normal temperatures, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) here.

Day temperature is likely to be around 28 degree C on Tuesday with minimum temperature continuing to be around 19 degree C. About 5 mm rain was recorded. Moderate rain or thunder showers amid partly cloudy sky has been forecast for the twin cities and isolated places across TS. Few areas in Jangaon, Nalgonda, Khammam, Noothankal and Suryapet districts received decent rainfall.