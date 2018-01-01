The dawn of 2018 has many holidaying abroad

New Year frenzy saw many last-minute travellers pay a premium for holidaying both within India and abroad, travel agents say.

Foreign holiday destinations, including Thailand, Singapore and Malaysia, have become immensely popular with denizens of the city given the proximity of these destinations and their affordability. For the last few days, airfare and hotel prices in these countries have steeply increased. This, however, has not deterred last-minute travellers.“The airfare and hotel prices have tripled. Many travelling on impulse in large groups or with their families have opted to holiday at increased cost,” said Hemanth T. Pandey, proprietor of R.K. Tours and Travels. Rhe fares would come down during the next two days, he said.

Foreign holiday destinations apart, locations within India too have been a big draw for last-minute travel. Goa and Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh are popular as are destinations in South India. Sri Lanka too has been highly sought by those who planned travel last weekend, Mr. Pandey added.

In the city, denizens experienced a festive spirit on New Year-eve. Hotels and pubs saw large crowds even as public places of outdoor gathering, including Necklace Road and Hussain Sagar, saw many people venture out despite the chill in the air.

“This year, the turnout at hotels seems better than last year. Occupancy at hotels is nearly full across the city,” said Ravesh Dawe of the Association of Hotels and Restaurants of Telangana State.

This also reflected in a slight dip in footfall at tourist places like Charminar.

“Compared to other Sundays, there was a slight dip at the historic monument. It appears people in the city wanted to spend time with family at fun-filled venues,” said a staff members of the tourism department.