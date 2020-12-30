Dattatreya lauds Uppal constable

HP Governor Bandaru DattatrayaH.E. Governor for Himachal Pradesh appreciated Ms D.Shiva Rani Police Constable, Uppal Police Station and awarded asthe Best Performer and was selected for the prestigious National Crime RecordsBureau (NCRB) Award

Hyderabad

30 December 2020 23:42 IST

Himachal Pradesh Governor Bandaru Dattatreya on Wednesday appreciated Uppal police constable D. Shiva Rani, who was awarded Best Performer by the National Crime Records Bureau for her work in entering the data, usage of Crime and Criminal Tracking Networking System (CCTNS) and Interoperable Criminal Justice System during the last one year.

He wished her great success in all her endeavours in cracking crime and creating safer environs for people.

Malkajgiri ACP N. Shyam Prasad Rao and Uppal Inspector N.C.H. Ranga Swamy were present on the occasion at Raj Bhavan.

