Dattatreya lauds Uppal constable

Himachal Pradesh Governor Bandaru Dattatreya on Wednesday appreciated Uppal police constable D. Shiva Rani, who was awarded Best Performer by the National Crime Records Bureau for her work in entering the data, usage of Crime and Criminal Tracking Networking System (CCTNS) and Interoperable Criminal Justice System during the last one year.

He wished her great success in all her endeavours in cracking crime and creating safer environs for people.

Malkajgiri ACP N. Shyam Prasad Rao and Uppal Inspector N.C.H. Ranga Swamy were present on the occasion at Raj Bhavan.