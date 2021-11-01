Hyderabad

Date extended for Intermediate first year admissions

The last date for admissions to Intermediate first year for the academic year 2021-22 has been extended to November 12, the State Board of Intermediate Education said in a release on Monday.

All institutes offering two-year Intermediate courses — government, private-aided and unaided, co-operative, residential, Social Welfare and Tribal Welfare residential, model, BC welfare, Minority Welfare, Kasturbha Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya, incentive junior colleges and composite degree colleges — should allow admissions till November 12, BIE Secretary Syed Omar Jaleel said.


