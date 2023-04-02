Data theft case: Cyberabad police forms teams to trace two men from Gujarat

April 02, 2023 11:58 pm | Updated 11:58 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Special Investigation Team (SIT), formed by the Cyberabad police to investigate the massive data theft and online sale racket, has formed teams to trace two accused who sold data to a man from Haryana.

The Haryana man, Vinay Bhardwaj, was caught in possession of confidential data of 66.9 crore individuals and organisations across India. Meanwhile, the Cyberabad police issued notices to 11 organisations, including banks and e-commerce merchants.

Officials said Bhardwaj had set up an office in Faridabad and collected data from his associates — Amer, Sohail and Madan Gopal. He used to promote social media platforms to resell the data to fraudsters for profits, which included the data of 51.9 crore individuals and organisations of 24 states and eight cities maintained in 44 categories. Some of the important data held by the accused included the data of defence personnel, government employees, PAN card holders, students and others, Cyberabad police commissioner Stephen Raveendra said.

The accused, operating through a website called ‘InspireWebz’ at Faridabad, also had consumer/customer data of major organisations like GST (pan-India), RTO (pan-India), Amazon, Netflix, YouTube, Paytm, PhonePe, Big Basket, BookMyShow, Instagram, Zomato, Policybazaar, Upstox, etc.

It was found that he was receiving the data from two men in Gujarat, who had details of all salaried employees in the State. “We have received information that he has two sellers from Gujarat, and have formed teams with the SIT to trace and nab them. The SIT, along with two teams from Cyber Crimes of Cyberabad, have been deployed to nab them. It was revealed that the two accused men got their website developed by Vinay Bhardwaj and later offered him data of individuals for his marketing business,” said DCP crimes of Cyberabad, Kalmeshwar Shingenavar.

Cyberabad police on Sunday issued notices to Big Basket, PhonePe, Facebook, Club Mahindra, Policybazaar, Axis bank, Astute group, Matrix, Bank of Baroda, State Bank of India and Tech Mahindra.

The SIT, headed by an ACP with two station house officers, is trained to probe cases of data theft and cyber fraud.