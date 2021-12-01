Data recovery, cloud data centre for Railways at Moula Ali soon

South Central Railway (SCR) is setting up an exclusive in-house Interim Data Recovery and Cloud Data Centre at Moula Ali to help the Indian Railways in business development and big data analysis.

The main objective of the project, however, is to ensure uninterrupted working of the passenger reservation ticketing system undeterred by natural disaster, equipment failure etc., as the recovery process and cloud centre relies on storage, replication of data and computer processing.

When the main servers go down, the centre helps to retrieve the data to facilitate smooth and uninterrupted working of passenger ticketing system until the server is fixed. The infrastructure being made available can help it become a centre of excellence for Indian Railways, and tie up with prestigious institutes, said SCR General Manager Gajanan Mallya on Wednesday.

Mr. Mallya had earlier inspected the Data Centre at Passenger Reservation Complex, Secunderabad, before checking the progress of the new site.

At present, the data recovery centre at passenger reservation complex is providing back up for Unreserved Ticketing System, Passenger Reservation System and Electronic Procurement System applications across Indian Railways network.

He was given a brief presentation on the upcoming project. In the present scenario of digitalisation, there is an urgent need for cloud storage and alternate data recovery centres and Hyderabad is suited for the data recovery centre as it is less prone to natural calamities, he pointed out.