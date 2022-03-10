Data centre firm Web Werks acquires property for Hyderabad foray 

Web Werks has acquired a standalone building to house its first data centre in Hyderabad, a foray on which it will be investing ₹ 500 crore.

The area, where the property is located, has emerged as a prominent business hub owing to its proximity to the IT corridor of Hyderabad. The new data centre will offer 1.20 lakh sq ft feet of co-location space supported by a power capacity of upto 10 MVA of gross power with an expected IT load of up to 6 MW.

The first phase of delivery is expected to be completed in fourth quarter of 2022, the company said in a release on Wednesday.

Web Werks currently operates Tier III data centres in Mumbai, Delhi NCR and Pune. The upcoming facilities include a second 12.5 MVA standalone data centre in Navi Mumbai and a 10 MVA standalone data centre in Bengaluru.

CEO Nikhil Rathi said the foray into Telangana, which has a policy on data centres in place, is a significant expansion for the firm. Iron Mountain Data Centers had last year announced a $150 million investment in Web Werks.

“Hyderabad is one of the largest DC markets in India with predicted growth of tripling its capacity by 2026,” said Michael Goh, VP and GM, APAC of Iron Mountain Data Centers.