Data, analytics firm Experian expands footprint

Data, analytics and information services firm Experian on Tuesday announced the expansion of its Global Innovation Centre in Hyderabad.

The GIC is a part of its global network of development centres and works closely with the Experian product teams globally, the firm said after Industries and IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao inaugurated the new facility.

On the occasion, the Minister highlighted how Hyderabad has emerged as a centre of technology, an innovation hub, and is home to many global IT giants. He said Telangana is equipped with modern infrastructure, an abundance of employable talent and provides a conducive environment for businesses to flourish. Organisations like Experian help in achieving the vision of strengthening technology and making Hyderabad an innovative IT hub globally.

“Experian has always prioritised India as a key focus market... we aim to deliver cutting-edge solutions via innovation, technology and quality to serve businesses and customers better,” Neeraj Dhawan, Country Manager, Experian India, said in the release on the expansion.

Chief People Officer of Experian Jacky Simmonds said the years to come will see India play a big part in Experian's overall growth story.