Dasari Narayana Rao, filmmaker and former minister, passes away

Noted director and former Union Minister, Dasari Narayana Rao breathed his last at a corporate hospital here on Tuesday. He was 75-years-old and left behind a daughter and two sons.

When contacted, Chief Operating Officer of KIMS Hospital, Aloke Mullick, said Rao had been admitted several times over a period of time for reconstruction of his food pipe. "Following the initial surgeries related to his food pipe, he developed kidney problem and was on regular dialysis. On Tuesday, he suffered a massive heart attack," he stated.

Dasari Narayana Rao directed 151 movies and produced a few more and has had the distinction of working with stalwarts like N.T. Rama Rao in Sardar Paparayudu, Manushulantha Okkate, and Bobbili Puli. He directed Akkineni Nageswara Rao in films including Premabhishekam, Srivari Muchchatlu, Yedantasthula Meda and Megha Sandesham.

His 100th film was Lankeswarudu with actor Chiranjeevi and his 150th was Param Veer Chakra with Nandamuri Balakrishna.

Among those whom he introduced are actors Sujata in Gorintaku and Manchu Mohan Babu in Sardar Paparayudu. He also did Balipeetham and Swayamvaram with Sobhan Babu.