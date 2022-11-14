Darwinbox to onboard 500 more soon, mulls IPO in three years

November 14, 2022 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - HYDERABAD

HR tech startup on an expansion course, opens new global headquarters in Hyderabad 

The Hindu Bureau

Darwinbox co-founder Rohit Chennamaneni  | Photo Credit: Arrangement

Human resources (HR) tech startup Darwinbox, whose valuation after a funding round earlier this year crossed $1 billion thus catapulting it to the unicorn club, plans to onboard 500 more people for its various offices globally within a year.

Of them, 300 will be for Hyderabad where it has opened a new global headquarters. The new office is a 1,000-seat facility, across two floors and spans 75,000 sq ft, co-founder Rohit Chennamaneni said in a media interaction following the inauguration on Monday.

Hyderabad for Darwinbox is predominantly a product development centre and hence most of the new hiring, for the facility here, will be for the engineering and product development teams and take place over next six months. “Overall we have close to 1,000 employees, which includes 700 in Hyderabad. Globally looking to get to 1,500 [employees] in six months to one year, he said.

The startup in a release said it currently serves 700 clients and two million users across conglomerates, technology majors and leading global brands like JSW, Adani, Vedanta, Mahindra, Kotak, NSE, Ujjivan, Makemytrip, Swiggy, Nivea, Starbucks, and Dominos. While India and the South East Asian countries of Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines and Malaysia are its strong markets, Darwinbox recently made a foray into the U.S. It plans to expand in the U.S. and enter Japan, Australia and New Zealand markets next, he said, adding there are no plans to raise more funds.

“There could be some strategic investments [though], he said, the startup is likely to go public, with an Initial Public Offer (IPO) in next three years. Ahead of that it wants to be a global business service enterprise, competing with the likes of Oracle, SAP and Workday.

