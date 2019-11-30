Darshan suspended for 20 minutes in Chilkur temple

Chilkur Balaji Temple suspended darshan and pradakshinas for about 20 minutes as a symbolic gesture to register their protest against the unending rape of women in the country in the context of the latest incident at Shamshabad.

The chief priest of Chilkur temple Rangarajan said that it was a sad reflection on the part of the society and its failure to protect the lonely girl standing and crying on phone near the toll plaza. The story would have been different if at least one person had got out from his car and enquired why she was weeping, he said.

The Chilkur temple has been trying to sensitise the men and boys to behave responsibly and responsively through launch of Jatayu Sena. Yet their efforts were eclipsed by the unending crimes against women. He said that just like the temple was closed during eclipse, the temple was closed on Saturday for 20 minutes. Devotees walked out along with the Archakas and performed the Maha Pradakshinam. A prayer was offered to make the lives of women and girls safe in this country, he added.